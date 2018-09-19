ZP Performance Steering Outlaw True Street Adds Saturday Night Excitement to NMRA All-Ford World Finals

The popular Outlaw True Street returns to the 2018 NMRA Nitto Tire All-Ford World Finals, presented by Holley EFI, at Beech Bend Raceway (Bowling Green, KY) on Saturday night September 29th. This year ididit continues its sponsorship of Outlaw True Street and has branded it with their new line of steering columns—ZP Performance Steering.

The ZP Performance Steering Outlaw True Street class is a Saturday night special and run under the lights! The category requires a Ford vehicle (Ford or Brand X powered legal) that is registered, insured, and tagged so the competitor can take the car or truck on a 30-mile road tour. Outlaw True Street is open to any small-tire Mustang/Ford with stock frame rails in place and little else by way of rules to determine who has the baddest street/race Mustang or Ford. Using random pairings, the competition is run with an eighth-mile distance and first to the finish line wins.

The payout is a hefty one as the winner will walk away with $3,300—a check for $2,500 and a ZP Performance Steering product certificate for a lightweight steering column worth up to $800. The runner-up will leave Beech Bend Raceway with a check for $1,000. “The Outlaw True Street class is great as it allows for some of the more radical street cars that don’t fit QA1 True Street to participate in the biggest Mustang and Ford race of the year,” said Rollie Miller, NMRA national event director and general manager.

