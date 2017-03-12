Wiseco Introduces BoostLine Connecting Rods

Introducing BoostLine Connecting Rods by Wiseco Performance Products! The Wiseco engineering team created this new, patent-pending 3-pocket design specifically for demanding turbocharged, supercharged and big nitrous applications. These connecting rods are ideal for today’s high horsepower engines and provide 60% more bending strength compared to common H-beam rods! Each rod is designed, finished and inspected in the USA and includes an inspection report from our quality team.

“The design of connecting rods hasn’t evolved much over the years,” says Nick DiBlasi, Global Automotive Product Manager for Wiseco. “The BoostLine connecting rods is a scratch design that takes the best attributes of an H- and I-beam rod and merges them into one. Even though the BoostLine rod is designed for heavy duty use, we were able to keep the rod relatively light without compromising strength.”

Designed specifically for high horsepower forced induction and nitrous applications

• 60% increase in bending strength vs. H-Beam

• Patent Pending high strength 3-pocket design

• Machined from premium 4340 forged steel

• High quality ARP Bolts included

• Inspected and finished in the USA (Mentor, Ohio)

