Wes Buck, Danny Rowe to Appear at E3 Spark Plugs Booth for DI’s ‘The Day After’ Event at PRI

A night after Drag Illustrated hosts the biggest party in drag racing, the festivities will continue the next morning as Drag Illustrated announced today it has partnered with E3 Spark Plugs for “The Day After” at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show on Friday at the Indiana Convention Center.

The event will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday at the E3 Sparks Plugs booth (booth 5173), the morning after the Drag Illustrated After Hours Powered by Dodge party. Drag Illustrated Editor-In-Chief Wes Buck and NHRA Pro Mod standout Danny Rowe will be among the special guests for the Friday get together, which is meant to include plenty of tales from the previous night.

“The Drag Illustrated After Hours Powered by Dodge party is going to be such a huge event, we wanted to carry thing into the next day and we really are excited to partner with E3 Spark Plugs for this get together on Friday morning,” Buck said. “We’re going to have this fun meet-and-greet and just hang out, talk to people and share all the great stories from the previous night. It’s really going to be a cool deal to keep the fun and excitement going the next day at PRI.”

E3 Spark Plugs, which is the manufacturer of DiamondFIRE spark plugs and performance ignition products, will have tables and more set up for the morning event, creating a casual atmosphere that will lead to plenty of conversation about all things drag racing. They will even provide some added incentive for those who need a little extra to get going following the previous night’s festivities.

“Anybody can hold a happy hour to introduce new products, but E3 and Drag Illustrated know that there’s plenty of adult beverage activities that go on at PRI, so we thought let’s do something different,” Rob Fisher, Vice President of Motorsports for E3 Spark Plugs said. “Let’s share the war stories from the DI party, let’s share the embarrassing stuff, and let’s have some real fun. So swing by the E3 booth, have a cup of coffee with us and relive all those great moments from the night before while you check out some of our great new products.”

Comments