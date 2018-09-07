WELD Racing Steps Up with Support of NMRA World Finals

It is the annual battle for SVT supremacy as the legendary SVT Cobra takes on the Shelby GT500 in a contest you won’t want to miss. The Cobra/Terminator vs. GT500 Shootout at the NMRA Nitto Tire All-Ford World Finals happens at Beech Bend Raceway over the weekend of September 27-30, 2018 and this year WELD Racing has picked up the class sponsorship. They are sweetening the top prize with the addition of a set of Weld wheels (product certificate)—worth up to $4,000! Combine that with the winning prize and the Shootout winner could walk away with over $5,000 in purse, contingency, and wheels.

Last year, Ryan Aycock pushed his gorgeous 2012 Shelby GT500 into the Aerospace Components Winner’s Circle at the NMRA All-Ford World Finals with an impressive string of 8.30 runs. This past March, Paul Hardcastle scored a win for the Cobra crowd with his Terminator as he pushed his steed to 9.30 runs at over 150 mph. Will the GT500 crew walk away with the glory and a set of WELD Racing wheels or will the Cobra group sweep the pair of shootouts in 2018?

The Cobra/Terminator vs. GT500 Shootout is open to any stock-appearing, VIN-verified 1996 to 2004 SVT Cobra or 2007 to 2014 Shelby GT500 with a 4.6L, 5.4L, or 5.8L Modular engine. The OEM chassis must remain but the popular bolt-on modifications are permitted along with any street or race style rear tires.

