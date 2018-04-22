VP Racing Fuels Named Official Fuel of Mid-West Pro Mod Series

VP Racing Fuels, Inc., today announced they have been named the Official Fuel of the Mid-West Pro Mod Racing Series. The all-eighth-mile drag racing series competes in events in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Kansas, and Texas.

“At VP we’ve always strived to have the best fuels out there and when you look at these racers in the Mid-West Pro Mod Series, especially the nitrous Pro Mods, these racers need top-grade fuels in order to run right and go fast,” said Jason Rueckert, VP Racing Fuels Midwest Regional Manager. “These high-profile relationships also allow us to promote our brand to enthusiasts and general consumers. The products we have for them were built with the same dedication and attention to quality and performance as our race fuel products.”

In addition to providing a full menu of race fuels for series competitors, VP’s Lane Choice™ traction compound is used by a large number of series tracks to provide the racing surface needed for the high horsepower Pro Mods.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s nitrous like my cars or blowers or turbos, these engines can be pretty finicky and anything you can do to make them more predictable will only help,” said series owner and competitor Keith Haney. “Having a company like VP Racing Fuels, with all their research and testing behind them, come on board as our official fuel supplier will help everyone to be more consistent with their tune-ups. And in drag racing consistency is everything.”

