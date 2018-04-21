Products
VIDEO: Bryan Warr’s New RJ Race Cars ’69 Camaro
Check out this new ’69 Camaro that just rolled out of RJ Race Cars & Quarter-Max Chassis & Racing Components for Bryan Warr of Warrpath Racing!
The RJ Race Cars full tube 4130 chromoly chassis features an upgraded double frame rail designed to handle well over 3000 horsepower. The exterior of the car features an all carbon fiber body with paint by SD Enterprises. This stunning pearl white car is optioned out with high quality Quarter-Max products from tip to tail.
The rear suspension features a full custom 9″ fabricated floater housing with Strange axles and brakes, state-of-the-art 4-link suspension with extreme adjustable billet 4-link chassis brackets, extreme 2″ anti-roll bar, extreme pro series wishbone, and Penske 7500 double adjustable rear shocks. The front suspension features threaded adjustable strut mounts, Strange single adjustable ultra struts, and Weld Full Throttle 15″ x 3.5″ Anglia front wheels.
A fully loaded carbon fiber interior is highlighted with 46″ wheel tubs , flat sheet panels, tube protectors, QM lightweight steering wheel, carbon K&R delay box, and a billet M&M shifter. Cockpit safety upgrades include a carbon wraparound seat with a custom-molded Butler seat insert and safety head pad system and a Simpson Platinum 7-point harness.
Warr, a Salt Lake City, Utah native, expects to debut his new ride in testing at Las Vegas after the NHRA national event, and intends to make a run at the NHRA Top Sportsman Division 7 championship in 2018.
