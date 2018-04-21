VIDEO: Bryan Warr’s New RJ Race Cars ’69 Camaro

Check out this new​ ​​’69 Camaro​ ​that just rolled out of RJ Race Cars & Quarter-Max Chassis & Racing Components for ​Bryan ​Warr of Warrpath Racing!

The RJ Race Cars full tube 4130 chromoly chassis features an upgraded double frame rail designed to handle well over ​3000​ horsepower. The exterior of the car features an all carbon fiber body with paint by SD Enterprises. This stunning ​pearl white ​car is optioned out with high quality Quarter-Max products from tip to tail.

The rear suspension features a full custom 9″ fabricated floater housing with Strange axles and brakes, state-of-the-art 4-link suspension with extreme adjustable billet 4-link chassis brackets, extreme 2″ anti-roll bar, ​extreme pro series wishbone, and Penske ​7500 ​double adjustable rear shocks. The front suspension features threaded adjustable strut mounts, Strange single adjustable ultra struts, and Weld Full Throttle 15″ x 3.5″ Anglia front wheels.

A fully loaded carbon fiber interior is highlighted with 46″ wheel tubs , flat sheet panels, tube protectors, QM lightweight steering wheel, carbon K&R delay box, and a ​billet ​M&M shifter. Cockpit safety upgrades include a carbon wraparound seat with a custom-molded Butler seat insert and safety head pad system and a ​Simpson Platinum 7​-point harness.

Warr, a Salt Lake City, Utah native, expects to debut his new ride ​in testing at Las Vegas after the NHRA national event, and intends to make a run at the NHRA Top Sportsman Division 7 championship in 2018.

