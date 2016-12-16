Tyler Crossnoe Joins NMRA/NMCA Event Staff

ProMedia Events & Publishing is pleased to announce that Tyler Crossnoe has joined the NMRA/NMCA event team as Race Master. Crossnoe will be working closely with recently hired Competition Director Kurt Johnson, Chief Starter T.J. “El Prepe” Bailey, Race Operations Director Gene Bergstrom and General Manger Rollie Miller at most of the events in 2017.

As Race Master, Crossnoe will be responsible for pre-event track prep at NMRA and NMCA partner tracks. He will also be working with Johnson and Bailey on track prep during each event, while running the ready line and working directly with staging team members Daniel Rosner, Kevin Lamphere and Chuck Danbom.

Crossnoe’s work history includes Drag Strip Manager at Memphis International Raceway in 2014 as well as Traction Consultant Specialist for VP Racing Fuels, the official fuel of the NMRA and NMCA. He’s acted as promoter of the Outlaw Street Car Reunion drag radial event and is co-owner of Southern Speed Promotions. Crossnoe’s company, Dream Team Traction Consulting, has provided assistance to the NMRA/NMCA event team in the past with notably good results that have been greatly appreciated by staff and racers.

“As we continue to grow our NMRA and NMCA drag racing series, we want to make sure we never lose sight of our ProPledge to racers, sponsors, fans and partner tracks. Tyler’s positive attitude, great energy and enthusiasm for the sport makes him a perfect fit for our event team,” said ProMedia General Manager Rollie Miller. “He’s one of the most talented young men in our sport today and we are very excited to have him as part of our team.”

“I am very honored and blessed to have this opportunity to work with the ProMedia staff,” said Crossnoe. “The NMRA and NMCA series are hotter than ever and I hope to be a part of this organization for years to come and help continue to build awareness and growth for both series. Thank you to Rollie Miller for trusting in me enough to bring me on board for the 2017 season and with the help of all the racers and fans, we hope to make 2017 the best season yet!”

Crossnoe will start the 2017 season with the 9th Annual NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals on April 6-9 at Atlanta Dragway in Commerce, GA.

