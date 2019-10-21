TWBS: #17 – Reaction Time 10-21-2019

Host Wes Buck and partner-in-crime Murder Tundra dive into all the happenings from this past weekend, including the career-defining 30-day stretch “Stevie Fast” Jackson has put together that featured clinching the NHRA Pro Mod world championship, the NHRA Carolina Nationals, the Shakedown Nationals, tuning Marcus Birt to the quickest nitrous-powered doorslammer pass of all time and winning Radial vs. the World at No Mercy 10. The duo also touched on PDRA World Finals and the impressive performance put on by nitrous racing legend Jim Halsey, the effort by the PDRA team and captain Tyler Crossnoe to send the series into the offseason on a super high note, Alex Laughlin’s wild weekend of racing in both Dallas and Valdosta simultaneously, the NHRA Pro Stock points battle, Donald Long’s dirty little secret at South Georgia Motorsports Park and much, much more.

