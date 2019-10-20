Tru-Boost Joins X-Series Line, Now With AEMnet For Data Logging & Internal 80PSIg MAP Sensor

The beloved Tru-Boost Gauge has been put to pasture, and is replaced with the new X-Series Tru-BoostX Boost Controller Gauge (PN 30-0352). The Tru-BoostX Boost Controller Gauge delivers all of the features you loved about the original only now with AEMnet for data logging and a big, fat internal MAP sensor that can handle boost pressures up to 80 PSI of boost. The King is dead, long live the King!

The Tru-BoostX Boost Controller gauge delivers digital accuracy but with the simplicity of a manual boost controller. All programming is done using the faceplate buttons and no laptop is required. AEM’s specially designed Boost Control Solenoid and all necessary hardware is included.

Program Two Boost Levels + Scramble Boost Setting – Program two boost modes for different levels of performance (up to 80PSIg internal MAP sensor), and program a time-based scramble boost setting that is controlled using a switched input. You can also turn off the controller and use the gauge as a display.

Change Wastegate Open Pressure—Ideal for reducing boost spikes and improving spool up.

Display Boost Levels in PSIg (PSI), BAR or kPa (PAS) –See your boost in the units you prefer, and scale the 24 outer LEDs to match your peak boost levels for the perfect sweeping motion.

Set Alarms and Display Peak Boost—Set the 24 green outer LEDs to flash based on boost pressure so you are alerted to an overboost condition. A ground output is included for triggering an optional LED warning light. Select the “B” button to see peak boost level and clear the value using the menu.

Overboost Protection Built In—Protects your engine from an overboost condition by shutting the boost control solenoid off until it is reactivated by you through the buttons on the faceplate.

Integrated Error Protection—Alerts you to a fault if the boost control solenoid is shorted or disconnected so you are never left guessing whether the Tru-BoostX is operational.

Datalog using AEMnet CAN bus-Outputting channels over AEMnet provides so much more than just boost pressure! Send 13 channels of data over a 2-wire connection, including boost pressure, peak boost, boost target, boost scramble duty, overboost status, wastegate crack pressure, boost control solenoid status and more.

Tru-BoostX Gauge Features:

A boost display gauge and boost controller in one!

Easy to program – no laptop required

Boost control solenoid and all necessary hardware included

On-board 80PSIg MAP sensor—no upgrade kit needed for high boost vehicles

Two boost level settings and scramble boost setting

Wastegate open pressure setting for controlling boost spikes and faster spool

Display boost levels in PSI, BAR or kPa

Overboost protection and programmable alarms, ground output for optional LED warning light

Peak boost level recall

X-Series design for the best visibility (87% larger center LED and 33% larger face design)

X-Series dimensions make it easier to install (0.825” overall depth, 0.20” cup depth)

AEMnet CAN bus enabled for data logging (13 channels of data over 2-wire connection)

Standard 52mm (2-1/16”) cup

24 programmable green outer LEDs

Auto dimming sensor for ideal brightness day or night

Positive locking connectors

Optional silver bezel with white faceplate accessory kit (30-0352-ACC)

Comments