Tommy DeLago Released by Kalitta Motorsports

Effective immediately, Tommy DeLago has been released from the role of co-crew chief on the Global Electronic Technology Toyota Camry Funny Car driven by Shawn Langdon. Nicky Boninfante will continue with the Global Electronic Technology team as crew chief for Langdon beginning this weekend at the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan.

DeLago, the 2011 Funny Car championship crew chief, had served as crew chief at Kalitta Motorsports since the 2013 season for Alexis DeJoria and Langdon. He tuned DeJoria to all of her five career wins, including the 60th annual U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis in 2014.

