Tommy D’Aprile to Drive Caruso Family Racing ‘Rodfather’ Pro Mod at U.S. Street Nationals

In a last-minute decision, Tommy D’Aprile will be driving the Caruso Family Racing Pro Mod this weekend at the US Street Nationals at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida.

“We are very happy to have Tommy behind the wheel and know he will do awesome,” said “PaPa” Joe Caruso, father of driver Marc Caruso.

Tommy is very excited to drive and honored that the Caruso family thought of him. Caruso is continuing to heal up after his crash at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway last season and making sure he’s 100% before his season starts.

Caruso addressed the move in this Facebook post Tuesday morning:

I’m extremely honored and humbled that Tommy D’Aprile accepted my offer to drive our Caruso Family Racing Rodfather Camaro powered by Noonan Race Engineering, Al Billes, NGK Spark Plugs, MGP Connecting Rods, Diamond Pistons, Precision Racing Suspension & VP Racing Fuels this weekend at the U.S. Street Nationals Presented by Diamond Pistons at Bradenton Motorsports Park I also can’t thank Lee White & Hank Jackson enough for the countless hours they’ve spent along with Robert Hayes since my accident at Bristol Dragway last summer to make sure that The Rodfather would return for this race. Unfortunately one of the side effects of my back fracture is that arthritis has developed in my lower lumbar between my L3, L4 & L5. So needless to say as of late I’ve been having some very uncomfortable days when it becomes inflamed. My doctors have me focused on strengthening my core and our very optimistic that it will help. I was really hoping to at least be there with my father aka “Papa Joe” and support and root for our team, but something completely unexpected has developed with my daughter, Camrie, that I feel I need to be home with her this week & weekend. It is a very good opportunity for her and as excited as I am for her to take a leap of faith to start a new chapter I’m certainly going to miss her being by my side every day. More on that will be shared in the coming weeks……. #racecarthangswithracecarpeeps

STAY TUNED!! As always, thanks for all the well wishes & your support.

Comments