Tim Wilkerson Unveils New Ford Mustang With 40th Anniversary Levi, Ray & Shoup Design

Longtime Ford nitro Funny Car campaigner Tim Wilkerson unveiled his brand new 2019 Ford Mustang on Friday at the NHRA Virginia Nationals. The striking Mustang, newly designed by Ford Performance engineers and capable of speeds in excess of 320 mph, is adorned with a sleek paint job beneath a colorful wrap celebrating the 40th anniversary of Wilkerson’s primary sponsor, Levi, Ray and Shoup.

“The really neat thing is that we’re able to bring out our brand new Ford Mustang in the same year that we’re celebrating the 40th anniversary of Levi, Ray and Shoup and our 20th year with those great folks as our primary sponsor,” said Wilkerson, of Springfield, Ill. “A milestone is always special, but to have the opportunity to combine them like this just takes it to a whole new level.”

Wilkerson is one of just two nitro Funny Car drivers to have received the new Mustang Funny Car body. Fellow Ford campaigner Bob Tasca III is also competing at the Virginia Nationals with the updated design.

“We’re excited and honored to be one of the first drivers to get this new Mustang. A lot of time and effort went into this design, and from what we’ve seen so far, it looks like this car is very capable,” said Wilkerson, who marks 2019 as his 10th season behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang Funny Car.

During his tenure as a Ford driver, Wilkerson has accumulated 10 national event wins. His overall win tally is 20, and so far this season, the amiable driver, tuner, and team owner has been to three final rounds – including two weeks ago in Atlanta, the most recent event on the NHRA tour.

“We’re off to a good start this year in a lot of ways, and we expect that it will get even better from here,” said Wilkerson, who is currently No. 6 in the Funny Car standings. “Ford Performance did an outstanding job with this design, and my chassis builder, Murf McKinney, did his job mounting it for us and getting it ready. I think it looks sharp, and I can’t wait to put it in the winner’s circle for Ford; Dick Levi; Levi, Ray and Shoup; Summit Racing; and everyone who has been behind us for so long.”

Qualifying for the NHRA Virginia Nationals will continue on Saturday, with final eliminations scheduled to take place Sunday at noon, May 19, 2019.

