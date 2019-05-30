Terry McMillen Racing Featured By YouTube Star Stephen Sharer In Virginia

During the 2nd annual Virginia NHRA Nationals Terry McMillen Racing hosted YouTube star Stephen Sharer, introducing the social media personality to the sights and sounds of NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing. McMillen, driver of the AMALIE® Motor Oil XTERMIGATOR®, became familiar with Sharer through his son Cam’s interest in the Sharer’s wildly popular family-friendly videos online.

Sharer recently posted his adventures and experiences on his YouTube channel which has over 6.5 million subscribers. The video follows Sharer as he absorbs a Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event for the first time and includes behind the scenes and on-track highlights from McMillen’s Amalie Motor Oil Top Fuel team as well as other sights and sounds in the pits. The video can be viewed here: Stephen Sharer Experiences NHRA Virginia Nationals

“Watching the Top Fuel dragsters was an exhilarating experience unlike any other,” said Sharer of his day at the NHRA races. “I had an epic day supporting team McMillen and experiencing the family-friendly fun. I can’t wait to come back next year!”

This is the second time a member of the Sharer family has experienced the excitement of NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing. Last year McMillen Racing hosted Stephen’s younger brother Carter and sister Lizzy, also YouTube stars in their own right, at the Inaugural Virginia NHRA Nationals. The videos chronicling Carter’s and Lizzy’s adventures with McMillen’s son Cam garnered millions of views.

“We had a blast introducing Stephen to NHRA drag racing and our Amalie Motor Oil Top Fuel team. I became part of the Sharer Fam when Cameron subscribed to Stephen’s YouTube channel, and now that Stephen has been to the races we consider him part of the Amalie Family,” said McMillen. “It was amazing to see Stephen interact with other drivers and the fans in Virginia. He had no idea what he was going to see and he was blown away by everything. I am thrilled we were able to introduce Stephen and his brother Carter plus their millions of fans to a sport that my whole family loves.”

Stephen Sharer is part of the SHARER FAM. Together, Stephen, his brother Carter as well as his sisters Lizzy and Grace, and their dog Otter create crazy adventures, #Vlogs, and overall epic videos. Stephen’s goal is to provide his fans with awesome, family-friendly videos.

