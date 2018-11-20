S&W Performance Group Rolls Out New Race Car Push Bar Kit

The S&W Performance Group’s new 60″ race car push bar kit will allow race teams to safely navigate their car through crowded pit lanes. It’s made of 1″ x .065″ wall mild steel tubing with welded tube ends. All mounting hardware is included; (1) quick pin, (2) 1/2″ rod ends, (2) bolts with nuts, (2) half moons, (1) weld on u-bracket for the push vehicle and (1) weld on u-bracket for the race car. All components are shipped bare; ready for the owners preferred finish.

“We’ve all seen the damage that can occur to people and equipment, while towing to the staging lanes and returning to your pit space. Our push bar will give team owners and team members added confidence and control,” stated S&W’s Marketing Director, Jill Fazekas.

P/N 75-811

Low Introductory Price: $99.95

Regular Price: $129.95

For additional information and detailed specifications, please call Toll Free 1-800-532-3353 and/or visit S&W at www.swracecars.com

