Summit Motorsports Park Preparing to Swing Gates Open for the Season

It is said that good things come to those who wait.

For racers and race fans, those things are a good track surface, good racing and good times, as the $1.6 million track reconstruction project by Miller Brothers Construction and Smith Paving and Excavating is nearing completion at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

Those who want first crack at all of that can take part in a season-opening test session, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, May 11. Gates will open at 9 a.m. and the cost is $13 to test or spectate and $5 for children ages 6-12.

During that time, Mickey Thompson Performance Tires & Wheels and Dornan’s Sales & Service will partner to present the popular Try and Buy program, which affords racers who sign up on-site the opportunity to talk with experts about various tires before trying a set on their vehicle and potentially purchasing them.

After all of the revving up, drivers can go full throttle with the first Edelbrock Super Series race of the season, 8:30 a.m. May 12. Gates will open at 8 a.m. This year’s Edelbrock Super Series program boasts more than $54,000 for racers in Edelbrock Super Pro, Edelbrock Pro, Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered On Time by TFC Transportation, Wiseco/Cycle Tech Super Bike and Bear Motorsports Advanced, Intermediate and Novice Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco. Those joining the Finish Line Club can compete for a share of nearly $500,000 in cash and prizes.

The Lingenfelter Performance Engineering Wednesday Fun Night gets into gear on May 16, and runs most Wednesdays through Oct. 10. An added element for this year is the Honor Roll for drivers of stock-appearing vehicles who achieve 100, 110 and 120 mph while rolling on DOT tires.

The 30th Annual University of Northwestern Ohio High School Nationals presented by Patriot 500 Racing, which was scheduled for May 6, will now take place on Sept. 9.

