Stroud Safety Joins PDRA as Official Safety Equipment

Stroud Safety, a safety equipment manufacturer with deep roots in drag racing, has signed on as the Official Safety Equipment brand of the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA), series officials announced today. The Oklahoma City-based company signed a multi-year agreement and will have a hands-on presence at PDRA races in 2020.

“It’s a big deal for us to have a company like Stroud Safety join the PDRA family for 2020 and beyond,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “MJ [Jerome] and everyone at Stroud work hard to understand the needs of racers and to deliver products that help keep them safe. Their mission and beliefs align with ours as a series, and we’re proud to have them on board.”

Celebrating 30 years in 2019, Stroud Safety was founded by Bob Stroud with the goal of creating innovative parachutes and safety equipment for drag racers. Since then, Stroud Safety has continued to introduce and acquire patents on many new items for racers in various forms of motorsports.

“Drag racing has always been our first love,” said Mary Jo “MJ” Jerome, CEO, Stroud Safety. “It’s expanded out to land speed racing, boat racing, snowmobile racing – anything that goes zoom zoom. It just seems like a natural course to align ourselves with PDRA out on the East Coast. Yeah, we have a lot of East Coast customers and dealers, but it would be nice to get to know some more of them one on one. I’m out to make some new friends.”

As the official safety equipment of the PDRA, Stroud Safety will have a range of drag racing products available for purchase on the PDRA merchandise trailer. This will include universal-style seatbelts, neck collars, standard window nets, launcher bags, deployment bags, pilot springs, parachutes and non-SFI-approved engine diapers. The lineup is intended to help racers in a last-minute pinch at the races, whether they realize their item’s certification is expired or something gets worn out.

“These are things to get someone through a race safely in hopes that we help them with the situation and they’ll want to continue to go with Stroud, whether they have Stroud on their car or not,” said Jerome, who plans to attend 3-4 of the eight PDRA races to meet customers. “It’s basic stuff from bumper to bumper.”

Stroud Safety is also offering a discount on first-time orders for PDRA racers in the first six months of the new partnership. This discount can be applied by ordering direct through Stroud Safety at (405) 632-2022.

More information on Stroud Safety products can be found at www.StroudSafety.com and by following Stroud on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/StroudSafety/.

For more information on the 2020 PDRA tour, visit www.PDRA660.com

Comments