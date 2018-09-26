Strategize and Network With Top Motorsports Experts, Engineers and Innovators at PRI 2018

The Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show brings the motorsports world together for the three biggest business days in racing, giving attendees a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders and experts who can help advance their businesses.

The 2018 PRI Show, held December 6-8 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, will feature a multitude of conferences, seminars, and programs that make it a must-attend event for racing professionals. By signing up to attend the 2018 PRI Show at pri2018.com, attendees can choose from nearly 100 events and activities to discover new processes and technologies, make valuable connections, and meet with current and potential business partners face-to-face.

“No other trade show in the world offers these exclusive opportunities to network and conduct business with thousands of industry professionals under one roof,” said PRI General Manager Bill Miller. “The PRI Show allows attendees to meet industry leaders face-to-face and remain at the forefront of the motorsports industry.”

Exclusive PRI Show conferences such as the Advanced Engineering Technology Conference (AETC), Race Track Business Conference (RTBC), and International Council of Motorsport Sciences (ICMS) Annual Congress provide attendees with unique opportunities to interact with industry leaders, including legendary engine builders Ed Pink, Jon Kaase, Sonny Leonard, and Keith Dorton.

Meantime, PRI Show-sponsored seminars feature unbeatable opportunities to hear from accomplished industry professionals. This year’s lineup includes panel discussions on opportunities for women in motorsports, independent race trackpromotion, keys to effective sponsorships, and international trade. And, top-level presenters on content creation, accounting for small businesses, and reaching customers online with Google round out the program.

Attendees can also meet up and network at the PRI Happy Hour at Lucas Oil Stadium, the dozens of exhibitor seminars and press conferences held during the PRI Show, and the numerous special events in and around the Indiana Convention Center held in the days leading up to and including the Show beginning on Monday, December 3. And new for this year: PRI’s International Industry Reception, to be held the night of Dec. 7 in the second floor Sagamore lobby, will allow PRI’s international racing community to connect and enjoy a cold beverage after the Show.

“PRI is more than just a Trade Show,” said Miller. “Nowhere can you learn and network with your peers across so many racing disciplines.”

The 2018 PRI Trade Show will feature over 1,100 companies exhibiting in more than 3,300 booths, showcasing the latest developments in auto racing technology to tens of thousands of buyers from all 50 states and 70 countries.

To register for the 2018 PRI Trade Show, log on to pri2018.com. For a complete list of conferences, seminars, and networking opportunities, visit pri2018.com/events.

Comments