Strange Engineering Releases New Ultra Fab Housing

Strange Engineering, the leader in driveline and suspension for over 50 years, is proud to introduce the new Ultra Fab housing to its line of rear end components. The ultra fab housing features a 0.375” thick face plate and triangulated design that improves rigidity and superior tube support, which increases overall housing stiffness.

The housing tubes are fully welded to the center and further reinforced with radial gusset plates on the inside of the housing resulting in less deflection and straighter launches. The Ultra Fab housing is available in a variety of configurations to accommodate any racing application from bolt-in street applications to purpose built race cars.

