Stevie Fast Wins NHRA Carolina Nationals, Claims NHRA Pro Mod World Title

Stevie “Fast” Jackson doubled up today when he claimed the world championship in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service and the event win at zMAX Dragway Monday during the NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals.

The series was presented by the Real Pro Mod Association (RPM) in at the 12th annual NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals and marked the 11th of 12 races in 2019.

A round win in the semi-finals clinched the first Pro Mod championship for Jackson when his pass of 5.734-seconds at 251.20 mph defeated Michael Biehle II. However, he only had a quick moment to celebrate before getting back to the pits to prepare for the final round of the event where he would face Steven Whiteley.

“There’s no ‘I’ in ‘team,’ and we never give up,” said Jackson. “This championship started when I was lying in a hospital bed, looking up at the ceiling after crashing here (in April 2018), and I told these guys we were going to get it. It’s awesome to tie a bow on the season here.”

Jackson punctuated his winning weekend just minutes later when he defeated Whiteley in his Bahrain1 Racing Camaro with a pass of 5.731 at 252.10 in the final round on Monday, his sixth of the season.

“Everybody’s got hot rod cars and these guys are driving the wheels off them,” said Jackson. “Pro Mod is, I believe, the most exciting class out here. You’ve got top notch equipment. You’ve got real drivers who are real people.”

Jackson walked away with two trophies at the conclusion of the event thanks to round wins against Eric Latino, Justin Bond and Biehle.

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service concludes with its final event of the season in Las Vegas at the Dodge NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil at The Strip At Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

***

CONCORD, N.C. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 12th annual NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMax Dragway. The race is the 11th of 12 events in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

1. Steve Jackson; 2. Steven Whiteley; 3. Todd Tutterow; 4. Michael Biehle; 5. Brandon Snider; 6. Rickie Smith; 7. Mike Castellana; 8. Justin Bond; 9. Jim Whiteley; 10. Steve Matusek; 11. Doug Winters; 12. Scott Oksas; 13. Dwanye Wolfe; 14. Bob Rahaim; 15. Eric Latino; 16. Mike Janis.

CONCORD, N.C. — Monday’s final results from the 12th annual NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMax Dragway. The race is the 11th of 12 events in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Pro Modified — Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.731, 252.10 def. Steven Whiteley, Camaro, 5.762, 251.20.

CONCORD, N.C. — Final round-by-round results from the 12th annual NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMax Dragway. The race is the 11th of 12 events in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

ROUND ONE — Brandon Snider, Chevy Corvette, 5.710, 250.83 def. Mike Janis, Chevy Camaro, 9.237, 96.47; Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.727, 252.19 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 9.076, 93.78; Michael Biehle, Ford Mustang, 5.744, 255.05 def. Dwanye Wolfe, Camaro, 8.564, 107.75; Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.759, 249.81 def. Jim Whiteley, Corvette, 5.783, 246.84; Steven Whiteley, Camaro, 5.756, 251.25 def. Steve Matusek, Mustang, 5.980, 251.58; Rickie Smith, Camaro, 5.751, 253.61 def. Scott Oksas, Mustang, 8.361, 111.12; Justin Bond, Pontiac Firebird, 5.793, 240.51 def. Doug Winters, Chevy Chevelle, 6.905, 144.32; Todd Tutterow, Camaro, 5.946, 248.61 def. Bob Rahaim, Camaro, 8.875, 117.89;

QUARTERFINALS — S. Whiteley, 5.761, 250.55 def. Smith, 5.757, 253.28; Jackson, 5.764, 248.89 def. Bond, Broke – No Show; Tutterow, 5.775, 250.64 def. Snider, 5.749, 249.39; Biehle, 5.773, 254.42 def. Castellana, 9.985, 89.26;

SEMIFINALS — Jackson, 5.734, 251.20 def. Biehle, 5.771, 255.15; S. Whiteley, 5.755, 251.34 def. Tutterow, 5.758, 252.52;

FINAL — Jackson, 5.731, 252.10 def. S. Whiteley, 5.762, 251.20.

CONCORD, N.C. — Point standings (top 10) following the 12th annual NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMax Dragway. The race is the 11th of 12 events in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Pro Modified

1. Steve Jackson, 899; 2. Todd Tutterow, 708; 3. Mike Janis, 652; 4. Rickie Smith, 580; 5. Mike Castellana, 540; 6. Jose Gonzalez, 527; 7. Sidnei Frigo, 517; 8. Khalid alBalooshi, 481; 9. Brandon Snider, 473; 10. Chad Green, 362.

