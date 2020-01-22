Shawn Langdon’s Return to Top Fuel Headlines Kalitta Motorsports’ 2020 Driver Lineup Announcement

After a busy off-season that saw Kalitta Motorsports add or extend sponsorship relationships nearly half a dozen marketing partners the multi-time world championship winning organization is ready to get back on the track. The 2020 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series will see Kalitta Motorsports field two Top Fuel Dragsters and one Nitro Funny Car throughout the season.



Championship runner-up Doug Kalitta will once again be behind the wheel of the Rob Flynn/Troy Fasching tuned Mac Tools Dragster and he will be joined in the Top Fuel stable by Shawn Langdon, who will make his return to the category after a two year stint behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry Funny Car.



Kalitta is ready to get the season underway. “We made an awesome run at the championship last season and I am fired up for this season. We have a brand new design on the car and trailer for the Mac Tools team and we are ready to get going. Everyone begins the season from the same spot at the Winternationals and we are very focused on making a strong start.”



Langdon will slide in the cockpit of the DHL Top Fuel dragster. The DHL dragster will once again be led by drag racing legend Connie Kalitta as crew chief alongside Kurt Elliott. Both dragsters will also represent new associate sponsors Mobil 1, NGK Spark Plugs, Osborn and returning sponsors SealMaster and WIX Filters.



“I had a great experience racing Funny Car the past two seasons. I think it made me a better racer. I am really looking forward to getting back into Top Fuel. I can’t wait to race for Connie and Kurt and the DHL team. The team has had a lot of success and I want to keep up the positive momentum,” said Langdon.



J.R. Todd, the 2018 NHRA Funny Car champion will return to the seat of the DHL Toyota Camry Funny Car. Todd will also be repping new sponsors Mobil 1 and NGK Spark Plugs as well as returning major associate team sponsor WIX Filters. Todd will continue to chase his second Funny Car world championship with returning crew chiefs Todd Smith and Jon Oberhofer.



“Last season didn’t go our way and had a lot of ups and downs. The good news is we have a great team of guys over here with the DHL Toyota Funny Car team and I think we will be stronger because of our struggles. Everyone really had a good off season and we are looking forward to testing and then getting the season started. Our number one goal at Kalitta is to win the championship and that is what we are going to focus on every day,” added Todd.



The Kalitta Motorsports team will be on track for the PRO test session at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at the end of the month in preparation for the season opening 60th annual Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, February 7-9, 2020. Tune in throughout the season to Fox and Fox Sports 1 (FS1) to catch all the 330 mph racing action.

