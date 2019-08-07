Second-Chance One Cure Shootout Added for Top Dragster, Top Sportsman Racers at WSOPM

The third annual Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, Aug. 9-10 at Bandimere Speedway will also feature a $5,000-to-win One Cure Shootout presented by On Track Performance, John Low LPD and Corridor Collision, race officials announced today.

The all-run shootout is designated for drivers who don’t qualify for the $10,000-to-win MagnaFuel ProStar 16 and QuickStar 16 Shootouts presented by Menholt Auto Group.

Based on NHRA Top Dragster and Top Sportsman, respectively, the ProStar and QuickStar classes quickly became staples at the first two World Series of Pro Mod events.

The pre-entry lists for this year’s race, which is presented by J&A Service, Elite Motorsports, Big O Tires and will benefit One Cure, are made up of more than the 16 drivers that each MagnaFuel Shootout will accept. That abundance of cars prompted race officials to add a second-chance shootout.

“We look for participants who buy into our vision for this race and want to put on a show, and the Top Dragster and Top Sportsman racers certainly fit that description,” said Wes Buck, founder of Drag Illustrated and the World Series of Pro Mod. “When John Miller and the team at Bandimere Speedway shared our pre-entry numbers with me, I agreed there was no way we could send some of these guys home without the chance to do what they’re coming to ‘Thunder Mountain’ to do: put on a show and race for big money.”

After two qualifying sessions on Friday and one final shot on Saturday, the 16 quickest Top Dragster entries will go into the MagnaFuel ProStar 16 Shootout and the 16 quickest Top Sportsman drivers will race in the MagnaFuel QuickStar 16 Shootout. The remaining drivers in both classes will face off in the One Cure Shootout.

In addition to the MagnaFuel Shootouts presented by Menholt Auto Group and the One Cure Shootout presented by On Track Performance, John Low LPD and Corridor Collision, the World Series of Pro Mod is headlined by the $100,000-to-win main event featuring some of Pro Modified’s best drivers and teams. The event will also include the JR Race Car 7.90 Shootout, Sunoco King Street and the PSCA Rocky Mountain Summer Series’ XDR class.

For more information on the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service, Elite Motorsports, Big O Tires and benefiting One Cure, please visit www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com.

