Scott Palmer To Campaign Magic Dry Organic Absorbent Top Fuel Dragster In 2019

Top Fuel fan favorite Scott Palmer will remain with Tommy Thompson Motorsports in 2019, campaigning the Magic Dry Organic Absorbent Top Fuel dragster in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.

“I’m honored and humbled that Tommy wants to keep us around for another year,” Palmer said. “Our relationship goes far beyond racing. We’re good friends and partners and I know I have the best supporter in all of motorsports. We are going to do everything we can to bring attention and hopefully a bunch of trophies to the entire Midwest Organics family.”

Midwest Organics Executive Vice President Don Corsette said extending Palmer’s contract was an easy decision for the company. “Scott is such a likable guy and a true racer in every sense,” Corsette said. “His interaction with the fans and the reaction he gets from people in the pits makes him the perfect ambassador for Magic Dry and CatSpot. He’s definitely moved the needle for us and helped expose race fans to what we’re doing with our all-natural, 100-percent organic products.”

Palmer earned a spot in the elite Countdown to the Championship for the second year in a row in 2018 driving the CatSpot Organic Cat Litter Top Fuel dragster for Thompson. Midwest Organics, the parent company of both Magic Dry and CatSpot, is owned by Thompson. Both products will be promoted on Palmer’s racecar.

“We’re switching the primary position to Magic Dry to help get that product fully launched and in the hands of as many people as possible,” Palmer said. “It’s a pretty remarkable absorbent that can be used in so many different ways and drag racing fans definitely need to learn all about it.

“At the same time, we’ll continue beating the drum for CatSpot Organic Cat Litter. We’ve had so much fun teaching people about the benefits of that product and it’s been up and running for three years now and getting bigger every day. Like last year, there will be plenty of opportunities for fans to get samples at the races so they can see what we’re talking about.”

Palmer reports that his team has been working feverously during the off-season to prepare for 2019. The primary goals for the group are to win their first national level Wally trophy and to once again earn a spot in the Countdown.

“We learned a lot last year and we came into the offseason with a list of things in certain areas where we think we can improve,” he said. “We reached a point where we are consistently running with the best cars and we want to expand on that and get to where we’re in position to truly challenge for race wins every weekend.

“There will be more announcements in the coming weeks and there is plenty to be excited about as far as 2019 in concerned. Right now, it’s a thrill to know we will be racing the entire NHRA schedule.”

In addition to Magic Dry and CatSpot, Palmer will continue to receive support from Marck Recycling.

Comments