Exclusive
ROUNDUP: Big-Money Races Highlight 2020 Bracket Racing Schedule
Bracket racers have long been chasing down not just trophies and championships, big big checks (the kind you take pictures with and the kind you can take to the bank). Several years ago it was a big deal to go to a $10,000-to-win race, and maybe the occasional $50,000 race. But now the bar is higher than ever before. It seems like every time you look on a social media platform you see a flyer for a new race with more money to win than ever before. Recently the Great American Guaranteed Million was announced – a guaranteed $1 million payday that no drag racer has ever seen before.
We’ve rounded up a list of some of the biggest paydays in bracket racing across the country – from Las Vegas to Ohio. Use this to plan your 2020 schedule and see if you can cash in on some of these epic purses.
Spring Fling Million
April 14 – 18, 2020
$1,000,000
Las Vegas, Nevada
The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
https://www.bracketraces.com/
SFG Second Annual 500
April 21 – 26, 2020
$500,000
Adel, Georgia
South Georgia Motorsports Park
http://www.racesfg.com/schedule/2020/500-sgmp/
Spring Fling
April 28 – May 2, 2020
$100,000
Benson, North Carolina
Galot Motorsports Park
https://www.bracketraces.com/
Great American Guaranteed Million
May 20 – 25, 2020
$1,000,000
Millington, Tennessee
Memphis Motorsports Park
https://greatamericanbracketraces.com/
SFG Million
June 29 – July 5, 2020
$1,000,000
Martin, Michigan
US 131 Motorsports Park
http://www.racesfg.com/schedule/2020/million/
World Footbrake Challenge
September 3 – 6, 2020
$100,000
Bristol, Tennessee
Bristol Motor Speedway
http://worldfootbrakechallenge.com/
Fall Fling
September 29 – October 3, 2020
$100,000
Bristol, Tennessee
Bristol Motor Speedway
https://www.bracketraces.com/
25th Annual Million Dollar Race
Dates are TBD
$1,000,000
Montgomery, Alabama
Montgomery Raceway Park
https://themilliononline.com/
23rd Annual No Box Bonanza
Dates are TBD
Purse is TBD ($131,000 was guaranteed in 2019)
Norwalk, Ohio
Summit Motorsports Park
https://www.summitmotorsportspark.com
