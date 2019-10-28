ROUNDUP: Big-Money Races Highlight 2020 Bracket Racing Schedule

Bracket racers have long been chasing down not just trophies and championships, big big checks (the kind you take pictures with and the kind you can take to the bank). Several years ago it was a big deal to go to a $10,000-to-win race, and maybe the occasional $50,000 race. But now the bar is higher than ever before. It seems like every time you look on a social media platform you see a flyer for a new race with more money to win than ever before. Recently the Great American Guaranteed Million was announced – a guaranteed $1 million payday that no drag racer has ever seen before.

We’ve rounded up a list of some of the biggest paydays in bracket racing across the country – from Las Vegas to Ohio. Use this to plan your 2020 schedule and see if you can cash in on some of these epic purses.

Spring Fling Million

April 14 – 18, 2020

$1,000,000

Las Vegas, Nevada

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

https://www.bracketraces.com/

SFG Second Annual 500

April 21 – 26, 2020

$500,000

Adel, Georgia

South Georgia Motorsports Park

http://www.racesfg.com/schedule/2020/500-sgmp/

Spring Fling

April 28 – May 2, 2020

$100,000

Benson, North Carolina

Galot Motorsports Park

https://www.bracketraces.com/

Great American Guaranteed Million

May 20 – 25, 2020

$1,000,000

Millington, Tennessee

Memphis Motorsports Park

https://greatamericanbracketraces.com/

SFG Million

June 29 – July 5, 2020

$1,000,000

Martin, Michigan

US 131 Motorsports Park

http://www.racesfg.com/schedule/2020/million/

World Footbrake Challenge

September 3 – 6, 2020

$100,000

Bristol, Tennessee

Bristol Motor Speedway

http://worldfootbrakechallenge.com/

Fall Fling

September 29 – October 3, 2020

$100,000

Bristol, Tennessee

Bristol Motor Speedway

https://www.bracketraces.com/

25th Annual Million Dollar Race

Dates are TBD

$1,000,000

Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery Raceway Park

https://themilliononline.com/

23rd Annual No Box Bonanza

Dates are TBD

Purse is TBD ($131,000 was guaranteed in 2019)

Norwalk, Ohio

Summit Motorsports Park

https://www.summitmotorsportspark.com

