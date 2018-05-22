Rickie Smith Notches Second NHRA Pro Mod Win of 2018

Rickie Smith drove to victory Monday during the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service portion of the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties at Heartland Motorsports Park. This weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by Summit Racing Equipment is the fourth of 12 events this season.

Smith ran a 6.262-second pass at 233.52 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro to take down the No. 1 qualifier Chad Green in the final round and earn his second victory of the season and 13th of his career. Smith defeated Harry Hruska, Shane Molinari and Todd Tutterow on his to the win.

“I’m just glad we won the thing,” Smith stated. “I think every round we had to work for it. Everybody was tough competition. You hate to start watching points, but when you start getting going you hate to give any round up. As a driver I have to try the best I can.”

Green secured his first runner-up finish at the second race of his Pro Mod career. He is currently chasing his first victory.

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service continues at the Virginia NHRA Nationals in Richmond, Va. On June 8-10.

