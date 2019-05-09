Randy Meyer Racing Signs Partnership with Dot’s Pretzels

Dot’s Pretzels is excited to announce a new partnership for the 2019 racing season with Menards and Randy Meyer Racing. Dot’s graphics will be displayed on the team’s new Top Alcohol Dragster driven by Julie Nataas and Rachel Meyer, and will be an associate sponsor on the dragster driven by Megan Meyer.

“Our team is very happy to extend our partnership with Menards and to bring Dot’s Pretzels into the drag racing industry for the remainder of the 2019 season,” says Megan Meyer of Randy Meyer Racing. “We love the savory Dot’s Pretzels, and if we see a bag while we are traveling to a race, we go out of our way to buy them; it’s one of those snacks you can’t miss out on. We look forward to participating in the upcoming displays at the Menards stores to introduce Dot’s Pretzels to shoppers. We really enjoy talking with them about our 4,000-horsepower nitro dragster that they can come see at the races.”

The Randy Meyer Racing team will be signing autographs and sampling Dot’s Pretzels at Menards stores in Sandusky, OH, Joliet, IL, Olathe, KS and Topeka, KS surrounding NHRA National events and regional races in the area. The new Dot’s Pretzels dragster will also be on display. To help kickoff the sponsorship, driver Julie Nataas will be at the Sandusky, Ohio store on May 16th from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM. Check Randymeyerracing.com/events-and-appearances for additional dates and times.

The race team already boasts an impressive NHRA record early in the 2019 season with five victories and 10 final round appearances in a row. Megan Meyer has taken home the Wally at the NHRA Gatornationals, NHRA Spring Nationals and the Lone Star Nationals with Rachel Meyer finishing as the runner-up. Julie Nataas recently won the NHRA Buckeye Nationals and NHRA Four Wide Nationals in Charlotte. She also holds the record for quickest female ET (Elapsed Time) at 5.11 seconds.

Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels is a family-owned business as well as a proud member of the Pride of Dakota Brand. With bakeries located in North Dakota, Arizona and Kansas, they have been providing their zesty and addicting gourmet snack pretzels throughout the Midwest since 2012.

