Race Star Wheels Congratulates Sponsored Drivers on Strong NMRA Series Finishes

Race Star Wheels congratulates sponsored drivers Miles and Krystie Wagoner, a husband and wife team, on their strong second place championship finishes in the NMRA Super Stang and Ford Muscle classes, respectively. Additionally, Race Star Wheels congratulates John Mummery on his top 10 finish in the Modular Muscle class. As the Ford Muscle class sponsor and a contingency sponsor this year, Race Star Wheels looks forward to continuing their support of the NMRA in 2019.

Miles Wagoner runs Race Star Wheels’ 17×10.5 – 95 Recluse wheels in the rear and 18×5 front runners to clear large Brembo brakes on his 2016 Mustang. Krystie Wagoner runs Race Star Wheels’ 17×9.5 – 92 Drag Star wheels in the rear and 17×4.5 front runners on her 2013 Mustang. Krystie will be moving to a 15-inch rear wheel and a taller tire for NMRA’s 2019 season.

“The NMRA offers an affordable race venue for grassroots racers. Their venue was one of the first race events that we displayed at in 2011,” said L.B. Davis, owner of Race Star Industries.

From the early days of Race Star, Ford Mustang drivers were one of the first groups to recognize the brand and support it.

“Many of these drivers were, and still are, our biggest advocates. Through the years, we’ve developed many great friendships amongst these racers and will continue to support them,” said Davis.

Looking ahead, Race Star Wheels will be expanding upon their support of the NMRA.

“I am excited to see the racing next season with the introduction of our new Race Star Pro-Forged series racing wheels,” said Davis. “I know these wheels will make a difference in many of the small tire heads-up classes that the NMRA is known for.”

