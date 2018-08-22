QA1’s New Carbon Fiber Driveshafts Offer Less Weight, More Strength and Reliability for Modern Muscle

Increase reliability and weight savings with QA1’s award-winning REV™ Series carbon fiber driveshafts, now available for 2010-2018 Camaros as well as 2018 models of Mustangs and Challenger SRT Hellcats. Certified to the SFI 43.1 specification, these one-piece bolt-on driveshafts are wound in-house for built-in strength and high-speed capability while still providing weight savings over stock.

Rated for vehicles with up to 1500 HP with a max torque of 1000 lb*ft (for applications with higher horsepower or torque, please call), these driveshafts were designed to optimize strength and performance. A version of QA1’s 3M™ Matrix Resin was designed specifically for high temperature applications, so this protection is wound directly into the tube during manufacturing. The fiber is also wound at specific angles for each application to ensure ultimate torque capacity under the most extreme conditions while maximizing critical speed.

Once the tube is wound, a high-strength structural adhesive bonds the tube to the CNC machined forged tube yokes using a proprietary 11-step bonding procedure, ensuring a more precise balance while providing increased assembly strength. The ends are completed with flange yokes and high-speed CV joints that include a high-speed sealing boot as well as high-temp grease. Durable Spicer Life Series 1350 U-Joints are used, which provide high torque capacity and are maintenance-free. Once the assembly is complete, every shaft is harmonic tested to ensure it meets requirements for noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH).

In addition to being stronger than steel and aluminum, QA1 REV™ Series driveshafts are lighter as well. The driveshafts provide up to 50% weight savings over the factory two-piece driveshafts, depending on the application. The strength and weight savings together provide extended transmission and differential life, quicker acceleration and more power to the ground.

Ready-to-order carbon fiber driveshafts are newly available for:

2010-2015 Camaros (5 th Gen)

Gen) 2016-2018 Camaros (6 th Gen)

Gen) 2018 Mustangs with Manual Transmissions

2018 Mustangs with Automatic Transmissions

2018 Mustang GT350s

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats

Extensively tested before, during and after production to ensure the highest quality, all QA1 driveshafts are proudly made in-house in QA1’s Lakeville, Minnesota facility. QA1 also offers REV™ Series carbon fiber driveshafts in a variety of custom options; visit QA1’s website at www.QA1.netfor a custom order form and for a complete list of available configurations.

