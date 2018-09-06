QA1 Expands Line of Modern Muscle Driveshafts

Save weight and increase strength with QA1’s REV™ Series carbon fiber driveshafts, now available for even more Dodge and Mustang options. Driveshafts are now available for:

Mopar

– 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

– 2015-2018 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack, 392, R/T – Automatic

– 2015-2018 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack, 392, R/T – Manual

Ford

– 2015-2017 Mustang EcoBoost – Automatic

– 2015-2017 Mustang EcoBoost – Manual

These one-piece bolt-in driveshafts save weight over the factory two-piece driveshafts and were designed to optimize strength and performance. Designed and wound in-house specifically for modern muscle cars, the shafts incorporate both built-in strength and high speed and RPM capability by providing extended transmission and differential life, quicker acceleration, and more power to the ground.

Once the tube is completed and its quality is verified, a high-strength structural adhesive bonds the tube to the CNC machined forged tube yokes using a proprietary 11-step bonding procedure, providing a more precise balance as well as increased assembly strength. Featuring a flange yoke and a high speed CV joint, the driveshafts also use a Spicer Life Series 1350 U-Joint, which provides durability and high torque capacity. The driveshafts are rated for vehicles with up to 1500 HP with a max torque of 1000 lb*ft.

Extensively tested before, during, and after production to ensure the highest quality, all QA1 driveshafts are proudly made in-house in QA1’s Lakeville, Minnesota facility. In addition to custom options, QA1 also offers direct-fit REV™ Series carbon fiber driveshafts for:

– 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcats

– 2018 Mustang GTs

– 5th and 6th Gen Camaros

For more information, contact QA1 at:

21730 Hanover Ave

Lakeville, MN 55044

Tech: 952.985.5675

Orders: 800.721.7761

Email: Sales@QA1.net

Web: www.QA1.net

