Pro Mod vs. RVW ‘Judgement Day’ Added to Comp Cams Shakedown Nationals XVII

The heated debate between Pro Mod racers and Radial vs. the World (RVW) competitors will be settled during the Comp Cams Shakedown Nationals XVII, Sept. 19-21 at Virginia Motorsports Park. Race officials announced today a special Pro Mod vs. RVW Judgement Day shootout that will pit the eight best big-tire Pro Mods and eight best small-tire RVW cars in a best-5-of-8 showdown on Friday night.

The Pro Mod vs. RVW Judgement Day shootout will be presented by G Force Race Cars, Resolution Racing Services, MSR Performance, Flying A Motorsports and Pilot Electric Co. Inc.

“A couple months ago the internet started buzzing about how close the two classes are in ET and how cool it would be to see them side by side at a standalone event,” said Tyler Crossnoe, vice president of racing operations, Virginia Motorsports Park. “With Shakedown having both classes on the property with the right rules in place, it just made sense to do this one-off shootout under the lights.”

After one Thursday qualifying session and two Friday qualifying sessions, the top eight drivers in each class will be paired up via a chip draw for the Pro Mod vs. RVW Judgement Day. The No. 1 qualifiers will serve as the team captains and will pick the lane for their class. The quicker of the two low qualifiers will call the coin flip for lane choice. Each lane will be prepped accordingly.

The first team with five wins will get to split the $15,000 prize and each driver will get a trophy. The No. 9 qualifiers will be waiting in the staging lanes and will settle the score if a tiebreaker is needed.

“We were looking for a special element to add to the Shakedown Nationals as we bring it to Virginia Motorsports Park for the first time,” Crossnoe said. “The Pro Mod vs. RVW Judgement Day race is an exciting addition for the fans and an added incentive for our racers. We hope this shootout will help the Shakedown Nationals stand out from every other race.”

The $15,000 purse to be split among the winning Pro Mod vs. RVW Judgement Day teams is in addition to the purses for Saturday’s main event. MVM Motorsports Pro Mod pays $25,000 and Atomizer Fuel Systems/Pro Line Racing RVW pays $20,000 to the winners. The two classes are also presented by FuelTech USA and Mickey Thompson Tires.

