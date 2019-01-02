Precision GEN 2 Pro Mod 110 CEA Turbocharger Now Available

PRECISION TURBO & ENGINE has added a new size to its line of championship-winning and record-setting Pro Mod turbochargers with the release of the GEN2 110mm Pro Mod Turbocharger. This turbocharger recently won a new product award at the 2018 PRI Show.

Utilizing a 110mm inducer CEA® (Competition Engineered Aerodynamics) CNC-machined, 2618-forged aluminum compressor wheel for higher efficiency and faster transient response, the GEN2 Pro Mod 110 CEA® turbocharger also features a 108mm exducer CEA® turbine wheel. Precision’s exclusive CEA® technology serves up maximum power and performance and greater efficiency at higher pressure ratios.

The largest Pro Mod turbo that Precision offers, the GEN2 Pro Mod 110 CEA® turbo can support massive power levels – up to 2,800 horsepower – and comes standard with an air-cooled, dual ceramic ball-bearing center housing rotating assembly (CHRA) for faster transient response and added thrust capacity. Additionally, the center housing and compressor backplate assembly is an innovative one-piece design, manufactured from an aluminum forging for improved strength, durability and longevity.

In continued efforts to bring the most technologically advanced and safest turbochargers to market, a compressor cover ballistic blanket will come standard with this product. Additionally, this turbocharger will also come equipped with a speed sensor provision within the compressor cover, as well as the speed sensor to monitor turbo shaft speed.

Priced at $5,995.99 USD, Precision’s GEN2 Pro Mod 110 CEA® turbo is available with an industry-leading V-band inlet/outlet stainless steel turbine housing complete with an extended turbine discharge with cross-bolt provisions for added safety. Available in T5 and V-band inlet options to provide greater flexibility for turbo kit fabrication. Your choice of turbine housing options include: T5 1.0 A/R,T5 1.12 A/R, T5 1.24 A/R, T5 1.40 A/R, V-Band Inlet/V-Band Outlet 1.15 A/R, and V-Band Inlet/V-Band Outlet 1.28 A/R.

Unlike anything else on the market today, Precision’s GEN2 Pro Mod turbochargers have proven to be serious game-changers in the world of turbo technology.

For more information regarding PTE’s GEN2 Pro Mod turbos, or to order, please contact Precision Turbo & Engine at (855) 996-7832.

