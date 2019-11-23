Power Outages, Thunderstorms Push $50,000 Paydays to Saturday at SFG Big Fun Event

From the onset of the SFG Big Fun event at Tucson Dragway, the schedule has shifted due to weather. Race week started with the cancellation of Thursday’s $15,000 warm-up race as the Pima County fairgrounds (home to Tucson Dragway) were slow to absorb water from recent downpours.

Marching forward into the first $50,000-to-win race today, the weather looked excellent, but the start time was slightly delayed to 11am as water continued to seep at the top end of the racetrack this morning.

After the track drying process was complete, the race ran smoothly right up until the unexpected happened. As the final pairs of second round rolled toward the starting line, a power outage plagued the racetrack.

Despite these setbacks, two racers will still go home with $50,000 checks by the end of Saturday. SFG will finish the first $50k-to-win race, starting at 10am on Saturday, then go on to crown winners of the second $50k-to-win race on Saturday evening.

For race fans interested in watching SFG’s drivers battle for $100,000 on Saturday, spectator passes for are just $15, and kids 12 and under get in free. Gates open at 8am. For those wanting to watch from home, please refer to SFG’s Facebook page for extensive live updates and content.

