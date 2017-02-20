PHOTO GALLERY: Lights Out 8 Sunday

It’s Monday afternoon following DuckX Productions’ Lights Out 8 at South Georgia Motorsports Park. The cowboy hats have been passed out, winner’s circle photos have been taken and the pits have cleared out as racers return home to repair the carnage. Everyone at DRAG ILLUSTRATED congratulates this year’s winners: “Nova Joe” Albrecht (Radial vs. the World), Justin Swanstrom (Outlaw Drag Radial), Dean Marinis (X275), Scotty G (Pro 275), Tony Alm (Ultimate Street), Lyle Barnett (Leaf Spring), Dominic Augustine (Outlaw 632), Shawn Pevlor (Nitrous X), Ricky Pennington (6.0 Index), and Ken Grant (Open Comp).

Here’s a sampling of Sunday’s action in photos courtesy of DI photographer Chris Sears.

