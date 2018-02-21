PDRA Increases Payouts for Top Sportsman 32 and Top Dragster 32

Due to outstanding participation from racers and expanded sponsor support, Top Sportsman 32 and Top Dragster 32 will see a payout increase from runner-up down.

Top Sportsman 32 will enter its second season this year. This will be the first season for Top Dragster 32. Since the PDRA’s inception, TS and TD have grown in number of entries to allow for these ‘32’ classes. If 42 or more entries in TS or TD make a qualifying pass, the class is split into Elite 16 and a second 32 car field. Both the 32 classes and the Elite 16 classes will crown world champions and now the payout will be the same up to the runner-up finishers.

Top Sportsman and Top Dragster have exploded in competition levels in recent years. The classes are now often considered “semi-pro” categories. The classes continue to grow in following and the PDRA’s groundbreaking programs allows for a greater number of participants without watering down the field. The approach seems to be working with 100 Top Sportsman entries at the 2017 World Finals.

“This is great news for our Top Sportsman and Top Dragster competitors,” stated PDRA Director of Marketing, Will Smith. “We’ve had some new class supporters step up to make this happen and it’s truly a win-win for everyone. We’re thrilled to be able to continue this program in Top Sportsman and offer it to Top Dragster in 2018. These classes are in a league of their own and need a professional place to run, have fun and showcase the men and women behind the wheel. We’re grateful that so many of them have chosen to compete with us and we look forward to seeing everyone at GALOT.”

A complete list of payouts can be found online at www.pdra660.com.

