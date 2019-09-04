PDRA Drag Wars at GALOT Motorsports Park Canceled Due to Hurricane

PDRA Drag Wars presented by Pro Line Racing, Sept. 5-7 at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C., has been canceled, race officials announced today. The path of Hurricane Dorian changed since the PDRA’s original decision to move forward with the event, with the storm now expected to directly hit the Benson area.

“We are very sorry to make this decision after saying that we are going racing, but when the storm changes and tells you that you need to look again, we did just that,” said Tyler Crossnoe, race director, PDRA. “Safety will always and continue to be priority in our racing series, on and off the track. As much as we all want to race, we just do not see it being possible and we do not want to have anyone stranded or away from their families during this potential natural disaster. All of us at the PDRA and GALOT Motorsports Park are deeply sorry for any inconvenience that this has caused and as noted earlier in the week, both GALOT and Virginia Motorsports Park facilities are open for housing rigs that need to get away from the storm.”

Drag Wars, the sixth of eight races on the 2019 PDRA schedule, will not be rescheduled or made up at a future event because of schedule conflicts. Championships points will not be awarded for the event.

The 2019 PDRA Road to the Finals will pick up again next month at the PDRA Fall Nationals, Oct. 2-4 at Darlington Dragway in Hartsville, S.C.

