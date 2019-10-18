Norwalk, Maple Grove Join 2020 PDRA Schedule

The 2020 Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) schedule will feature new stops at Summit Motorsports Park and Maple Grove Raceway, in addition to four returning venues, race officials announced Friday morning. The schedule was revealed to drivers and teams during the pre-race driver’s meeting at the PDRA World Finals presented by Pro Line Racing and $hameless Racing at Virginia Motorsports Park.

The most noteworthy changes to the PDRA schedule are the new stops at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, June 11-13; and Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa., Aug. 20-22.

“The PDRA is the premier place to race for over 10 categories of drag racing,” said Tyler Crossnoe, race director, PDRA. “While we pride ourselves on having the best racers, they have to have a platform to perform on. Adding national event caliber facilities like Summit Motorsports Park and Maple Grove Raceway really put a staple on the PDRA calendar with two more strong tracks to go along with our other returning stops.”

PDRA racers are familiar with the rest of the tracks on the 2020 schedule, as the series has contested races – twice a year in some cases – at the four facilities for the last few years. The season will kick off at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C., April 2-4. The popular track will also host the penultimate race of the season Oct. 8-10. Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie, Va., will also play host to two events, May 7-9, and the season finale Oct. 22-25. Time-tested facilities Maryland International Raceway in Budds Creek, Md., (July 16-18) and Darlington Dragway in Hartsville, S.C., (Sept. 10-12) round out the eight-race schedule.

“One of the most important pieces to the puzzle for any series is consistency,” Crossnoe said. “For the PDRA, we have tried to keep the consistency to a point, while keeping things fresh for another season. Fans and racers alike will begin to schedule their vacation time around the same weekends going forward with date and facility consistency that we hope to lock in moving into 2020 and forward.”

2020 PDRA SCHEDULE

April 2-4 – GALOT Motorsports Park – Benson, NC

May 7-9 – Virginia Motorsports Park – Dinwiddie, VA

June 11-13 – Summit Motorsports Park – Norwalk, OH

July 16-18 – Maryland International Raceway – Budds Creek, MD

Aug. 20-22 – Maple Grove Raceway – Reading, PA

Sept. 10-12 – Darlington Dragway – Hartsville, SC

Oct. 8-10 – GALOT Motorsports Park – Benson, NC

Oct. 22-25 – Virginia Motorsports Park – Dinwiddie, VA

For more information on the 2020 PDRA tour, visit www.PDRA660.com

