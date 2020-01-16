Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association Releases 2020 Schedule

The Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association has released its full 2020 race schedule. The series will consist of seven events staged across the Mid Atlantic states. NEOPMA will be introducing the eighth-mile format to all of its events for 2020.

Highlights of the newly-announced schedule include a return to the sanction’s long-time home track, Cecil County Dragway for two Strange Engineering Street Car Shootout events. NEOPMA, founded in 1992, also returns to the spectacular Maryland International Raceway for two highly-anticipated events. Maple Grove Raceway and Atco Dragway in the Jersey Pines are also featured stops on the 2020 schedule.

According to NEOPMA President, John Mazzorana, racers have voiced great enthusiasm for the new eighth-mile format. He notes that from the new format to the event schedule, racer input was paramount, and every effort was made to make the 2020 series accessible, affordable, safe, and family-friendly. In addition, special care was taken to schedule NEOPMA events around other popular races in the region such as the Yellow Bullet Nationals at Cecil and Shakedown at Virginia Motorsports Park.

Sponsors for NEOPMA’s 2020 series include Star Transporters/Renegade, VP Racing Fuels, USA Auto Supply, Musi Racing Engines, Jerry Bickel Race Cars, ATI Performance, Neal Chance Converters, and Ram Clutches.

For complete rules, race schedule, and more, visit www.neoutlawpromods.comor contact John Mazzorana at (516) 857-3120 or by email at jfmazz@optonline.com.

Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association 2020 Race Schedule

Apr 17-19 – 12th Annual MDIR Door Wars – Maryland International Raceway

May 1-2 – NEOPMA Series Race 2 – Cecil County Dragway

May 15-16 – Battle of the Weekend Warriors – Maple Grove Raceway

June 19-20 – Xtreme Outlaws Event – Atco Raceway

July 31-Aug 1 – NEOPMA Series Race 5 – Cecil County Dragway

Sept 25-27 – Dutch Classic – Maple Grove Raceway

Oct 9-10 – MDIR Supercharger Nationals – Maryland International Raceway

