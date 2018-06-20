NMRA/NMCA True Street Cruise to Hit Chicagoland NASCAR Oval

For the first time in nearly ten years the QA1/Gear Vendors True Street fields of NMRA and NMCA will hit the banks of Chicagoland Speedway’s NASCAR track for the 30-mile cruise on Saturday July 28, 2018. It is a rare and exclusive opportunity for NMRA/NMCA True Street participants at the 13th Annual Nitto Tire NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street Legal Drag Racing.

On Saturday, True Street participants will exit the Route 66 Raceway property and the cruise will take them across the street to the Chicagoland Speedway. A special route is being created to bring the group through the infield, and then move out on to the oval’s famous racing surface. The parade will cruise on the oval before coming back to the drag strip side of the facility, pulling into the staging lanes, and performing the trio of passes.

The True Street field will be run as one field with a double purse payout, free entry into Bracket 3 on Sunday, and the Overall Winner gets an Edelbrock Victor trophy. NMRA/NMCA will also crown winners with the quickest average in the 9-, 10-, 11-, 12-, 13-, 14-, and 15-second time zones. All winners will celebrate in the famous Aerospace Components Winner’s Circle, creating a memorable and enjoyable finale to the True Street challenge.

“We’d like to give special thanks to Scott Paddock, Terry Greetham, and the Route 66 Raceway/Chicagoland Speedway team for making this happen. They’ve been a great partner of ProMedia since 2001 and opening up the oval track for True Street just adds to the legacy of this blockbuster event,” said NMRA/NMCA general manager and event director Rollie Miller.

For more information about the 13th Annual Nitto Tire NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street Legal Drag Racing please visit www.NMCAdigital.com/ILor www.NMRAdigital.com/IL. Get the latest updates on Facebook at facebook.com/NMRANationalsand facebook.com/NMCANationals.

