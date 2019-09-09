NHRA Reveals 2020 Pro Stock Schedule, 50th Anniversary Celebration

Today, NHRA officials released the 2020 schedule for the Pro Stock category of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Pro Stock teams will compete at 18 of the 24 events on the series. Throughout the year, NHRA will celebrate the 50th anniversary of this exciting and competitive class.

Pro Stock returns to several venues in 2020 including the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals in Houston, the NHRA Southern Nationals in Atlanta and the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals in Topeka, Kan. Additionally, fans in Bristol, Tenn. and Epping, N.H. will see Pro Stock in action at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals and the NHRA New England Nationals.

Also of note, Pro Stock will compete in five events in the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship. Points will be adjusted accordingly.

NHRA’s two nitro categories – Funny Car and Top Fuel – will participate at all 24 national events in the 2020 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Stay tuned all week to NHRA.com as we announce the national event specialty series schedules for the 2020 season including Pro Stock Motorcycle, Pro Mod, Factory Stock Showdown and Top Fuel Harley. The national event schedule for the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will be released later this fall.

2020 NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING SERIES PRO STOCK SCHEDULE

NHRA Mello Yello Series Pro Stock Regular Season

Feb. 6-9 – Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Pomona, Calif.

Feb. 21-23 – Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Arizona Nationals, Phoenix

March 12-15 – AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

April 3-5 – DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas

April 17-19 – Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals, Houston

May 15-17 – NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta

June 12-14 – Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, Topeka, Kan.

June 19-21 – NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

June 25-28 – Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio

July 24-26 – NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif.

July 31-Aug.2 – Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Northwest Nationals, Seattle

Aug. 21-23 – NHRA New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.

Sept. 2-7 – NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

NHRA Mello Yello Countdown To The Championship

Sept. 17-20 – Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 25-27 – NHRA Carolina Nationals, Charlotte

Oct. 15-18 – AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals, Dallas

Oct. 29-Nov. 1 – Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 12-15 – Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif.