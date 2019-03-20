NHRA Racers Can Claim Over $75,000 In Posted Contingency In 2019 For Strange Axles

Strange Engineering has always looked for ways to reward its loyal customers by putting money back in the hands of the racers. NHRA racers will have an opportunity to claim over $75,000 in posted contingency for the 2019 race season for Strange Axles at all National events.

Unlike other companies, Strange only requires the decal and parts be on the car for verification. No receipts and no product expiration dates to contend with. Strange prides itself on paying out contingency quickly as well. Strange is standing by with the check book open and pen in hand. Remember… Don’t just race, Race Strange!

