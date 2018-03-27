NHRA Pro Mod Stars to Headline ‘Night of Thunder’ at Lucas Oil Raceway

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis is proud to announce it will light up the sky and drag strip for the first time Memorial Day weekend with the Inaugural Night of Thunder on Saturday, May 26th.

The Inaugural Night of Thunder will feature some of the fastest Pro Mod racers in the world as they compete head-to-head in a winner-take-all showdown. Lucas Oil Raceway has partnered with Real Pro Mod Association to bring some of the biggest names such as Indiana native Billy Glidden and past champion Rickie Smith.

Fans of the intense doorslammer category will watch classic American-made cars that produce more than 3,000 horsepower travel the quarter mile in less than six seconds at speeds exceeding 250 mph.

In addition, the Night of Thunder will feature fan favorite jet cars as they light up the night’s sky and rocket their way down the quarter mile, only to be capped off with a memorable fireworks display.

“We are so excited to bring the sport of drag racing to Memorial Day weekend in Indianapolis,” Kasey Coler, general manager, stated. “Fans will be treated to some of the biggest and fastest names in Pro Mod racing, while enjoying the thrill of jet cars and an exhilarating firework show. The Night of Thunder will become a new Memorial Day weekend tradition at Lucas Oil Raceway.”

The event will kick off Saturday morning with a special bracket race featuring $2,500 to-win for both Pro and Super Pro categories. Field size is limited to the first 100 competitors in each category and advance registration is encouraged.

Qualifying for the Pro Mod category will take place during the day and be capped off with a 16-car shootout beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now online or by calling 317-969-8600. General Admission tickets start at $20 in advance and will be $25 race day. Kids 12 and under are $15 in advance and $20 race day. Parking is free.

