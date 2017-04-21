Products
New QA1 Mustang Control Arms and Ball Joints Released
Reduce unsprung weight and improve weight distribution with QA1’s redesigned racing control arms for 1979-2004 Mustangs, available in pairs or as part of QA1’s drag racing or performance handling kits for Mustangs. Also new to QA1 are Ultimate Ball Joints for 1979-2004 Mustangs.
QA1 offers both street and race control arms for Mustangs, both of which utilize a tubular design and work with QA1 coil-over struts. These lightweight tubular arms offer a 50% reduction in weight over stock control arms, improving handling and allowing the suspension to react quickly. The new race control arms utilize QA1’s exclusive X Series chromoly rod ends and are designed for drag racing, pro-touring and hard core street applications. They have been redesigned to include sway bar mounts for those who choose to run a sway bar.
The new race control arms also utilize QA1’s Ultimate Ball Joints, which give drivers a wide range of wheel alignment settings and reduce friction in the front suspension. Extremely strong and wear resistant, these low friction ball joints offer on-the-car adjustment and self-lubricating components. They are also available individually and in extended lengths.
0 comments