New Product: Hyperaktive Performance Solutions IGN1A Coil Bracket

A quickly growing trend in high-powered drag racing and street machines has been to remove the distributor and/or magneto-based ignition systems in favor of high-energy ignition coils. Hyperaktive Performance Solutions makes that swap easy with its IGN1A coil bracket kit, creating a clean and efficient mounting solution for ignition coils.

Each IGN1A coil bracket holds up to four ignition coils that are mounted in-line for an organized appearance and it enables users to remove one coil at a time. Two IGN1A coil brackets are required for applications that utilize eight ignition coils. Hyperaktive Performance Solutions includes mounting hardware and the coil brackets are available in aluminum finish ($145.00) or black anodized ($155.00).

Hyperaktive Performance Solutions has IGN1A coil brackets in stock along with an assortment of high-performance ignition coils compatible with many types of EFI systems for street and race vehicles.

Comments