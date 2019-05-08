Musi Racing Engines Customers Showcase Power Across Several Series in One Weekend

MOORESVILLE, NC — Enjoying success in a number of different series and classes, it turned into a banner weekend for Musi Racing and Pat Musi Racing Engines.

The end result was a No. 1 qualifier for Pro Nitrous standout Lizzy Musi during the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) Mid-Atlantic Showdown at Virginia Motorsports Park, a No. 2 qualifier for NHRA Pro Mod driver Chad Green at the NHRA Southern Nationals in Atlanta, and an ARP Nitrous Pro Street victory for Tricia Musi at the NMCA Memphis Homecoming race at Memphis International Raceway.

Lizzy continued her strong start to the 2019 PDRA season in her Edelbrock/Lucas Oil “King Kong 7” 2018 Dodge Dart, qualifying No. 1 with a strong 3.650 at 207.02 mph.

After qualifying third at the PDRA season-opener in the Frank Brandao-owned Dart, Musi kept her string of runs in the 3.60s going, as well as her success at VMP. She picked up a round win during eliminations before falling in the quarterfinals against Jim Halsey, but the team continues to move in the right direction in the highly-competitive Pro Nitrous class.

Heading into the third race of the 2019 PDRA season, the PDRA North-South Shootout on May 30-June 1 at Maryland International Raceway, Pat Musi is confident the team will take another step forward.

“There’s no doubt we have our nighttime tuneup locked in, which we showed by running low ET and qualifying No. 1 this weekend,” Pat Musi said. “We’re still chipping away at our hot weather tuneup, but we made good progress this weekend and we’ll be ready for raceday in Maryland.”

Tricia Musi rolled to the win in Memphis, driving Mike Bankston’s Camaro. She picked up the win with a 5.39 to knock off top qualifier Don Baskin in the final round. Meanwhile, Green’s nitrous-powered 2019 Camaro continues to make waves in the talent-heavy NHRA Pro Mod class.

He qualified No. 2 for the second time in three races, going 5.778 at 251.91 in a stout field. Green, who is sixth in the championship points standings, picked up a round win before bowing out in the quarterfinals.

“I was really happy to see Chad qualify well yet again this season. He just ran into some bad luck on raceday,” Pat Musi said. “Tricia has had an amazing year so far in the NMCA, and she’s become a threat to win every time she hits the track.”

Green returns to action at the Virginia NHRA Nationals on May 17-19 at Virginia Motorsports Park. It is the fifth of 12 NHRA Pro Mod races in 2019. Tricia Musi will head to the NMCA/NMRA Super Bowl on July 25-28 at Route 66 Raceway to continue her standout 2019 season.

