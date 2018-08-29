MotoRad Announces Partnership with Rising Star Megan Meyer for Indy

Currently ranked third nationally in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Top Alcohol Dragster driver, Megan Meyer, will add MotoRad as a sponsor for the NHRA Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals this weekend. As part of the sponsorship, MotoRad will partner with Technician.Academy to support the Respect Is Learned© In the Pits contest that offers the opportunity for a student to win a weekend working with Megan on her nitro dragster.

The contest stems from Technician.Academy’s commitment to providing technicians with the knowledge they need to gain respect in the automotive industry. Four finalists were asked to submit short videos that highlighted their interests in motorsports, any possible interactions with the sport, and/or why they deserved to win. In order to narrow the finalists down to one, these videos were viewed by the Technician.Academy team as well as Randy and Megan Meyer. Joe Martino, an automotive graduate from McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, IL, was selected as the winner based on his involvement with and passion for the automotive repair industry as well as his dedication to training.

“The Technician.Academy team is excited to see Joe working hand-in-hand with the Randy Meyer Racing team at the Big Go!” said Shawn Collins, owner of Technician.Academy.

MotoRad is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of original equipment, as well as aftermarket thermostats and caps. MotoRad offers the best coverage of thermostats and closure caps in the world for virtually any vehicle and engine on or off the road that are manufactured in their state-of-the-art facility with strict quality control and functional testing. MotoRad also offers world-class cooling system products and provides all necessary parts, accessories, and kits needed for professional installers.

“MotoRad is proud to partner with Technician.Academy and Randy Meyer Racing, as well as be a part of the Respect is Learned© In the Pits initiative,” said Brandon Kight, VP of Marketing at MotoRad. “This is a great opportunity for Joe to expand his skills and work with a winning drag team. That doesn’t happen every day.”

Other companies supporting Meyer at the U.S. Nationals include NGK Spark Plugs, Menards, CELSIUS Fitness Drinks, Lucas Oil Products, and Gunk cleaners. Megan boast an impressive NHRA track record earning three event wins and five low qualifiers this year. Megan also holds the record for the fastest female in Top Alcohol Dragster with a top speed of 283 MPH in the quarter-mile. Megan has the opportunity to take over the points lead if she returns to the final round this weekend.

Megan, and her teammate Julie Nataas, will pilot the Randy Meyer Racing Dragsters as two of 26 drivers entered for the 16-car field. The team will get four qualifying shots held on Friday and Saturday before entering eliminations on Sunday. The race will be broadcasted on Thursday, September 13th at 9:00 pm ET on Fox Sports 2. Multiple re-air episodes can be seen on FS1 and FS2 the following week.

