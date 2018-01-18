Moroso Introduces Rocker LED Switch Panel with USB ports

As more racers use Action Cameras to record the in car action of a race,
smart phones with timer apps. and tablets, there is a greater need to have
a convenient, efficient solution to power these devices. This is why Moroso
designed this Switch Panel with a built in USB ports.
• High-tech LED rocker style switches are dust- and weather-resistant and
feature a wide-profile face for use with racing gloves Panel face is
constructed out of aluminum and are black anodized to withstand years of
constant use
• LED Switches are single pole, single throw rated at 20 amps, feature a
heavy duty spring for positive engagement, 4 switches have orange LED
indicator lamp, 1 switch has a blue LED indicator lamp which can be used
for a cooling function, all of the switches have 1⁄4″ spade terminals to
simplify wire connections
• Momentary Start switch with a red cover for easy identification
• Dual USB charging ports with dust cover
• 6 resetable 20 amp circuit breakers eliminate the need for fuses and make
it easy to reactivate the circuit while driving
• Switches, USB Ports and circuit breakers simply snap into place with
locking mechanism for a secure attachment
• Includes complete wiring instructions and switch decal package to
indicate start, ignition, fuel, fan, lights, nitrous and other uses
