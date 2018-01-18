Moroso Introduces Rocker LED Switch Panel with USB ports

As more racers use Action Cameras to record the in car action of a race,

smart phones with timer apps. and tablets, there is a greater need to have

a convenient, efficient solution to power these devices. This is why Moroso

designed this Switch Panel with a built in USB ports.

• High-tech LED rocker style switches are dust- and weather-resistant and

feature a wide-profile face for use with racing gloves Panel face is

constructed out of aluminum and are black anodized to withstand years of

constant use

• LED Switches are single pole, single throw rated at 20 amps, feature a

heavy duty spring for positive engagement, 4 switches have orange LED

indicator lamp, 1 switch has a blue LED indicator lamp which can be used

for a cooling function, all of the switches have 1⁄4″ spade terminals to

simplify wire connections

• Momentary Start switch with a red cover for easy identification

• Dual USB charging ports with dust cover

• 6 resetable 20 amp circuit breakers eliminate the need for fuses and make

it easy to reactivate the circuit while driving

• Switches, USB Ports and circuit breakers simply snap into place with

locking mechanism for a secure attachment

• Includes complete wiring instructions and switch decal package to

indicate start, ignition, fuel, fan, lights, nitrous and other uses

