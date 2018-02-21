Moroso Introduces GM LS 1998-’02 F-Body Drag Race Oil Pan

Moroso introduces a GM LS 1998-’02 F-Body Drag Race proven Oil Pan, Part # 20139. This steel, 7-quart oil capacity oil pan features a drag-race-proven trap door assembly and anti-slosh baffle that keeps oil contained in the oil pump pickup area. The thick, precision-laser-cut steel rail oil pan clears a 4.25″ stroke with most steel rods and can be used with Moroso No. 22941 windage tray. Features a billet aluminum adapter that allows a 22mm thread Moroso No. 22463 or O.E.M. oil lter to be mounted in the stock location, no need to run a remote oil filter.