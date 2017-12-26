Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels Expands Footprint with Larger Facility

Mickey Thompson’s street, strip and off-road tires and wheels are now rolling out of a new facility in the company’s hometown of Stow, Ohio.

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels opened its state-of-the-art headquarters and warehouse in September. The new location covers 200,000 square feet, including 20,000 square feet of office space.

The facility serves as the eastern distribution center and corporate headquarters for Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, which includes both the Mickey Thompson and Dick Cepek brands.

“We are excited to expand into a new facility, including our new ultramodern warehouse, which will allow us to continue to provide exceptional service and the best racing and off-road tires and wheels to our customers,” said Dominick Wycoff, president of Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “Furthermore, we’re thrilled to be able to do this in our hometown of Stow, Ohio.”

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels’ new headquarters can be found at: 4651 Prosper Drive, Stow, Ohio, 44224.

Comments