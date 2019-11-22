Mickey Thompson Radials Spotted On Dodge Challenger Drag Pak At SEMA

When Dodge and the SRT team were putting together the 2020 Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak for SEMA, they knew they needed some serious rubber. Mickey Thompson’s ET Drag Pro Drag Radials were the obvious choice.

Unveiled at the 2019 SEMA Show at an event featuring Mickey Thompson-sponsored driver Leah Pritchett, the latest Challenger Drag Pak sports American-made MT Drag Pro Drag Radials all around, including 30.0/9.0 R15s on the rear.

“Mickey Thompson is proud to be part of the 2020 Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak unveiled at SEMA,” said Ken Warner, Vice President of Marketing, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “Our ET Pro Drag Radial tires are well-known as winners in the NHRA Factory Stock class, with back-to-back championships.”

The Drag Pak program offers a turnkey approach for drag racers in Factory Stock classes. Dodge’s fourth-generation package includes a Gen III Hemi engine with a new blower setup that pushes past 1,500 hp.

It also includes an upgraded suspension and roll cage, and redesigned front-end pieces for improved aerodynamics.

The Mickey Thompson ET Drag Pro Drag Radial line is available in a variety of popular competition sizes. The tires feature zero growth for predictable gear ratios and are compounded for maximum traction.

For more information on the complete Pro Drag Radial lineup, visit https://mickeythompsontires.com/drag-tires/et-drag-radial

Comments