Mickey Thompson Introduces New Galleries Section on Website

Seeing is believing in today’s show-me world. And when it comes to high-profile projects that demonstrate the looks and capabilities of its products, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels knows that a picture is worth a thousand words.

That’s the inspiration behind the company’s new Galleries section on its website. Consumers can visit http://mickeythompsontires.com/galleries to see the latest Mickey Thompson tires and wheels on a variety of high-profile vehicles, with direct links to information on the featured M/T products.

The company has made it easier for customers and fans to find and research the Mickey Thompson products they admire on social media platforms. The images, which come courtesy of Mickey Thompson customers from a variety of social media channels, are separated into categories including:

Jeep Truck Drag Street Specialty Heritage



“There’s no better showcase for our complete lineup of performance tires and wheels than the customers who put them to the ultimate test,” said Ken Warner, Vice President of Marketing, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “The images in our Galleries section are inspiring and entertaining, and can lead potential buyers to the information they need to choose the best Mickey Thompson products for their projects.”

Visit http://mickeythompsontires.com/galleries to start discovering new inspiration.

