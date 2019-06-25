Mick Snyder Continues Impressive Season With Memorable Father’s Day Win

Mick Snyder and the Snyder Motorsports Team have had a strong start to the 2019 Season, with multiple top qualifiers in the Mid-West Pro Mod Series and now picking up the big W last weekend with Texas Outlaw Pro Mod Association. The Team ventured to their local track of Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, TX for a heads up Outlaw Pro Mod Event over Father’s Day Weekend.

The 6-time Season Champs and their Supercharged, Electronic Fuel Injected, Lencodrive equipped Top Sportsman combination proved to be super consistent and fast enough to land the Evolution Race Development sponsored team in the Winner’s Circle.

“It was one heck of a weekend but, I guess anytime you are taking pictures at the end it is. We changed a few things in the driveline, mainly in the Coan Converter, for the weekend. It really responded. This car has been a little hit or miss this year. She has been real fast, but just couldn’t put the consistent passes in the books. Well, the changes we made seemed to fix that. We weren’t the fastest car on the property, but we ran a string of low 3.90’s to take this one home.”

Snyder smiled, “And, we did it on Father’s Day, a little bitter sweet since half the kids were in Indiana and my dad in Florida, but they were all excited. The smile on Cam’s face holding the hardware after the finals made all the hard work and effort worth it.”

During qualifying the Snyder Motorsports – Evolution Race Development Supercharged, ComSync EFI, Lencodrive Camaro ran 3.91 seconds at 189 miles per hour to put them second of the final qualifying sheet. Snyder took the win in the opening round of competition with a 3.91 at 189. In the second round, Snyder took the W again with a 3.90 at 189, which gave the team lane choice. In the finals, Snyder took the hole shot victory with a slower 3.96 at 186 for a .006 stripe.

“We have been so blessed to do what we do. It was just a great weekend with family, old friends, new friends and neighbors at the track. The memories at the track are priceless, and over the years I have had quite a few great ones. This win reminded me of my first Father’s Day win back in IHRA days, my Grandpa came to the track once to watch me race and that was my first professional win in 2000. I have a picture of then all 3 generations of Snyder’s in the winner’s circle. This weekend was a special one too, to share the winner’s circle with Cam and Lindsey says a lot for what our small team can accomplish.” Snyder concluded, “I can’t thank Marty and ERD enough for what he does to support our team. We couldn’t do this without him. I am one lucky man!”

The next race on the Snyder Motorsports – Evolution Race Development Schedule is the Pro Mods vs Fuel Altereds Event at the Northstar Dragway in Denton, TX, where our little roots blown Reagie Camaro is set to match up with the nitro burning Fuel Altered Attitude Adjuster of Brandon Lewis.

The Snyder Motorsports Race Team would like to thank their associate sponsors Lencodrive Racing Transmissions, Coan Converters, JE Pistons, NGK Spark Plugs, Lucas Oil, Flatout Gaskets, ComSYNC EFI Engine Fuel Ignition Management, R&R Racing Products, Aeromotive Fuel Systems, VP Racing Fuels, Hot Rod Processing, Mick’s Performance, Snyder Auto, Goodson Tools & Supplies and Safety-Kleen for their continued support over the years.

